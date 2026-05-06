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Court Forces Transparency: The Legal Strategy That Broke Michigan’s Election Data Blackout
A Defining Moment in the Fight for Election Transparency
May 6
12
1
2
CMV Brief: Michigan “Kraken” Case Collapses — Felony Charges Thrown Out in Major Blow to AG Nessel
A Michigan court has delivered a decisive ruling that is already sending shockwaves through the state’s ongoing election integrity battles.
May 4
33
6
6
The Supreme Court Draws a Line: Race-Based Gerrymandering Is Not Equal Protection
In a landmark 6–3 decision, the United States Supreme Court has reaffirmed a principle that should never have been controversial in the first place:
May 2
12
1
April 2026
CMV Brief: Independent Investigators Like Nick Shirley Are Exposing What the System Ignores
A new generation of independent journalists is stepping into a role that institutions once held alone: uncovering what is happening on the ground.
Apr 30
7
CMV Brief: Michigan Clerk Targeted for Cleaning Voter Rolls — When Doing the Job Becomes the Problem
A Michigan county clerk is now under scrutiny for doing what many would argue is the most basic responsibility in election administration: maintaining…
Apr 26
24
5
8
CMV Brief: DOJ Demands 2024 Ballots from Wayne County — A New Front in the Fight for Election Transparency
A major development is unfolding in Michigan that could have national implications for election oversight.
Apr 22
12
CMV Brief: Michigan Oversight Hearing Raises Serious Questions About Election Law Enforcement
A recent hearing from the Michigan House Oversight Committee has brought renewed attention to a troubling sequence of events involving Dana Nessel and…
Apr 12
12
3
CMV Brief: Michigan Fights Voter Verification as Trump Moves to Secure Elections
As Michigan’s voter roll data continues to evolve, one thing is becoming unmistakably clear:
Apr 8
7
April 2026 Voter Roll Update: Progress, Pressure Points, and What the Data Is Really Telling Us
A New Snapshot, A Clearer Picture
Apr 4
12
CMV Brief: Election Office Theft Raises Serious Questions Ahead of Local Vote
A volunteer inside a Palm Beach County elections office has been arrested for stealing an encrypted access key and computer equipment just days before a…
Apr 1
9
2
2
March 2026
Informed Delegates. Informed Decisions. Why This Convention Matters
A Delegate’s Perspective Ahead of the March 28 Convention
Mar 26
9
1
2
Transparency Begins With the Data
Why Election Integrity Requires Verifiable Public Records
Mar 25
3
1
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