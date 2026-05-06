April 2026

CMV Brief: Independent Investigators Like Nick Shirley Are Exposing What the System Ignores
A new generation of independent journalists is stepping into a role that institutions once held alone: uncovering what is happening on the ground.
CMV Brief: Michigan Clerk Targeted for Cleaning Voter Rolls — When Doing the Job Becomes the Problem
A Michigan county clerk is now under scrutiny for doing what many would argue is the most basic responsibility in election administration: maintaining…
CMV Brief: DOJ Demands 2024 Ballots from Wayne County — A New Front in the Fight for Election Transparency
A major development is unfolding in Michigan that could have national implications for election oversight.
CMV Brief: Michigan Oversight Hearing Raises Serious Questions About Election Law Enforcement
A recent hearing from the Michigan House Oversight Committee has brought renewed attention to a troubling sequence of events involving Dana Nessel and…
CMV Brief: Michigan Fights Voter Verification as Trump Moves to Secure Elections
As Michigan’s voter roll data continues to evolve, one thing is becoming unmistakably clear:
April 2026 Voter Roll Update: Progress, Pressure Points, and What the Data Is Really Telling Us
A New Snapshot, A Clearer Picture
CMV Brief: Election Office Theft Raises Serious Questions Ahead of Local Vote
A volunteer inside a Palm Beach County elections office has been arrested for stealing an encrypted access key and computer equipment just days before a…

March 2026

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