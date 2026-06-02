On May 29, 2026, the Michigan Department of State announced a significant change to its Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) program.

Beginning June 1, Michigan residents who complete a qualifying transaction at a Secretary of State office and are automatically registered to vote will receive a follow-up notice in the mail, including instructions and a prepaid form allowing them to opt out of voter registration if they choose.

The announcement was presented as a procedural update designed to comply with Michigan election law.

But for many election integrity advocates, the announcement raises a much larger question:

If voter registration occurs automatically, how does the system ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens are added to the voter rolls?

That question deserves serious attention.