Automatic Voter Registration in Michigan: Convenience, Compliance, and the Citizenship Question
When Government Registers Voters By Default, Who Is Verifying Eligibility?
On May 29, 2026, the Michigan Department of State announced a significant change to its Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) program.
Beginning June 1, Michigan residents who complete a qualifying transaction at a Secretary of State office and are automatically registered to vote will receive a follow-up notice in the mail, including instructions and a prepaid form allowing them to opt out of voter registration if they choose.
The announcement was presented as a procedural update designed to comply with Michigan election law.
But for many election integrity advocates, the announcement raises a much larger question:
If voter registration occurs automatically, how does the system ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens are added to the voter rolls?
That question deserves serious attention.