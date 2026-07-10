A significant development occurred this week in Michigan election administration as the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, sent a formal letter to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson outlining the state’s obligations under multiple federal election laws and requesting a response within five days describing how Michigan intends to ensure compliance.

Many election integrity advocates have described this letter as one of the strongest federal communications directed toward Michigan election officials in recent years. Regardless of one’s political perspective, the letter makes clear that the Department of Justice intends to closely examine compliance with federal statutes governing voter eligibility, voter roll maintenance, election record preservation, and the administration of federal elections.

What the Department of Justice Letter Says and CheckMyVote Weighs In: