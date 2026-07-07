After spending time speaking directly with State Representative Gina Johnsen and reviewing both her record and her vision for Michigan, CheckMyVote is proud to endorse Gina Johnsen for Michigan State Senate, District 33.

Our conversation with Representative Johnsen reinforced something that has become increasingly rare in politics today: a candidate who not only talks about constitutional principles but has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight for them, even when doing so comes with political pressure, criticism, or personal cost.

A Lifetime of Service and Leadership

Gina Johnsen is a community leader, mother, business professional, and lifelong Michigander who was born and raised in the Lansing area. For more than twenty years, she has served the people of Michigan through the healthcare industry, grassroots political activism, and efforts to empower and unify Christians to become engaged in public life.

Her background reflects a deep commitment to service and practical problem-solving. Unlike many career politicians, Gina brings real-world experience to government and understands that public office is ultimately about serving people and helping solve their problems.

During our interview, she explained that much of legislative service has little to do with public appearances and everything to do with helping constituents navigate government agencies, standing up to bureaucratic overreach, and ensuring that state departments are actually serving the people instead of burdening them. She described the countless hours spent helping families, foster parents, small businesses, and ordinary citizens who have been unable to get answers from an increasingly unresponsive government.

That perspective matters.

Government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

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A Proven Fighter Against Government Overreach

One of the qualities that stood out most during our conversation with Gina was her willingness to challenge powerful institutions when she believes they have exceeded their authority.

She spoke extensively about her efforts to push back against state agencies that she believes have become intrusive, abusive, and disconnected from the people they are supposed to serve. She described working on behalf of farmers, hunters, fishermen, meat processors, and small businesses that have faced increasing pressure from state regulators.

One particularly powerful example involved local meat processors across Michigan. After these processors worked around the clock during the disruptions of 2020 to ensure Michigan families had access to food, they were later threatened with regulations that could have forced many of them to shut their doors.

Rather than standing by, Gina helped organize legal action to protect these businesses and preserve an important part of Michigan’s agricultural infrastructure. As she explained during our interview, these local processors are critical to Michigan’s food supply and way of life.

This willingness to fight for Michigan’s communities and industries demonstrates the type of leadership we believe voters deserve.

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A Champion for Parents and Educational Accountability

Representative Johnsen has also distinguished herself as a strong advocate for parental rights and local control in education.

During our discussion, she described her efforts to oppose statewide educational mandates that she believes disregard the voices of parents and local communities. She expressed concerns about policies that prioritize controversial social issues at the expense of core academic subjects such as reading, mathematics, and science.

More importantly, she has taken legislative action to ensure that major educational changes cannot simply be imposed without the involvement of elected representatives and the communities they serve.

Whether one agrees with every policy position or not, it is difficult to deny that Gina Johnsen consistently approaches these issues from the perspective that parents should have a meaningful voice in their children’s education and that government should remain accountable to the people.

Check My Vote

Election Integrity Is Foundational

For CheckMyVote, no issue is more important than election integrity.

Without trustworthy elections, every other policy debate becomes secondary.

Throughout our conversation, Gina repeatedly returned to this principle. She stated plainly that election integrity is essential if citizens are to have confidence that their voices matter and that the right people are being elected to represent them.

She supports citizen-only voting, voter identification requirements, and regular maintenance of Michigan’s voter rolls. She spoke about the importance of removing outdated registrations, identifying voters who have moved, and using available technology to maintain accurate and transparent records.

Perhaps most importantly, she understands that these are not difficult problems to solve.

As she noted during our interview, today’s technology makes it entirely possible to maintain accurate voter rolls and implement safeguards that protect both election security and voter confidence.

This perspective aligns closely with the mission of CheckMyVote.

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Too Big to Rig

Another theme that resonated strongly during our discussion was Gina’s belief that citizens themselves have a responsibility to participate.

She repeatedly emphasized that people cannot simply become discouraged and disengage from the political process. Instead, they must vote, remain informed, and continue fighting for their communities and their country.

She spoke passionately about the importance of what many grassroots activists call making elections “too big to rig” by ensuring that citizens who share common values actually show up and vote.

As she reminded us, every vote matters.

History has repeatedly shown that elections can be decided by surprisingly small margins, and citizens who choose not to participate ultimately surrender their voice in the future of their communities.

Why CheckMyVote Is Endorsing Gina Johnsen

At CheckMyVote, we look for candidates who understand that public service is about principles, accountability, and courage.

We look for leaders who are willing to ask difficult questions, challenge government overreach, and fight for election integrity.

We look for candidates who recognize that constitutional government depends upon the active participation of informed citizens and the preservation of public trust.

After our conversation with Gina Johnsen, we believe she embodies those qualities.

She has demonstrated a willingness to fight for her constituents, challenge entrenched bureaucracies, defend parental rights, and advocate for meaningful election reforms that restore confidence in Michigan’s electoral system.

For those reasons, CheckMyVote proudly endorses Gina Johnsen for Michigan State Senate, District 33.

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Get Involved

Learn more about Gina Johnsen and her campaign at: https://www.ginaformichigan.com

And as always, we encourage every Michigan voter to remain engaged in the process:

✔ Check your voter information at CheckMyVote.org.

✔ Sign up for V-ALERTS and monitor changes to voter records associated with your address.

✔ Subscribe to our new Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts for Michigan and stay informed about absentee ballot activity at your residence.

✔ Stay engaged, stay informed, and most importantly, vote.