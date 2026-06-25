At CheckMyVote, endorsements are never given lightly. Our organization was founded on the principles of transparency, accountability, election integrity, and citizen engagement. We believe that elected officials should be evaluated not only by their policy positions, but also by their character, professional experience, and demonstrated commitment to serving the public. In an era when trust in government institutions continues to decline, voters deserve leaders who are willing to engage difficult issues honestly and pursue solutions grounded in facts rather than political convenience.

After spending time speaking with congressional candidate Heather Smiley, reviewing her campaign platform, and discussing her views on election integrity, constitutional governance, and public accountability, we are proud to endorse her candidacy for the United States Congress.

What stood out most during our conversation was Heather’s practical, solutions-oriented approach to public service. Unlike many candidates who enter politics through party organizations or political consulting networks, Heather comes from a career built on real-world problem solving. Her decision to run for Congress was not motivated by personal ambition or a desire to join the political class. Rather, it emerged from years of watching government drift further away from the constitutional principles and common-sense decision-making that many Americans expect from their elected representatives.

Heather’s story reflects a growing movement of citizen leaders who believe the nation needs experienced professionals willing to step forward and serve. Her campaign is rooted in the belief that government should work for the people, remain accountable to the Constitution, and operate with the same level of transparency and responsibility that Americans expect from every other institution in society.

A Problem Solver, Not a Career Politician

Before entering politics, Heather spent more than thirty-two years at Ford Motor Company, where she worked in a wide variety of positions that exposed her to nearly every aspect of organizational leadership and operations. Throughout her career, she served in both union and salaried roles, giving her a unique perspective on the challenges facing workers, management, and the broader economy. Her responsibilities included product development, strategic planning, business transformation, customer service operations, analytics, and global partnerships.

Those experiences provided her with something increasingly uncommon in Washington DC: direct accountability for results. In the private sector, success is measured by performance, efficiency, and outcomes. Problems must be identified, analyzed, and solved. Resources must be managed responsibly. Decisions carry consequences. Heather believes those same standards should apply to government.

During our discussion, she spoke extensively about the importance of understanding root causes rather than merely reacting to symptoms. Whether addressing economic challenges, government spending, election administration, or public policy, she consistently emphasized the need for leaders who are willing to study problems carefully, evaluate available evidence, and implement practical solutions. That mindset has guided her throughout her professional career and now forms the foundation of her campaign for Congress.

Her perspective is especially valuable at a time when political discourse often prioritizes partisan talking points over substantive problem solving. Heather approaches issues as an analyst, a strategist, and a citizen who understands that effective leadership requires more than rhetoric. It requires competence, accountability, and a willingness to make difficult decisions when necessary.

Smiley For Congress

Bringing Data Science and Analytics to Government

One of the most compelling aspects of Heather’s background is her extensive experience in data analytics and organizational transformation. During the latter part of her career at Ford, she worked heavily in analytics, business intelligence, and data-driven decision-making. These experiences shaped how she evaluates public policy and how she believes government institutions should function.

Throughout our interview, Heather repeatedly returned to a simple but powerful concept: good decisions require good data. In both business and government, leaders must be willing to follow facts rather than narratives. They must be willing to identify problems honestly, measure outcomes objectively, and adjust course when evidence demonstrates that changes are necessary.

This philosophy resonates deeply with the mission of CheckMyVote. Our organization was founded on the belief that transparency begins with access to accurate information. Public confidence cannot be built on slogans, assumptions, or blind trust. It must be built on verifiable facts, accessible records, and systems that allow citizens to see for themselves how government operates.

Heather discussed how modern analytics can be used not only to understand what has already happened, but also to identify emerging trends and anticipate future challenges. She described the progression from descriptive analytics to predictive analytics and ultimately to prescriptive analytics, where data is used to guide proactive solutions. That framework has significant implications for election administration, voter roll maintenance, and government accountability generally. Rather than waiting for problems to become crises, Heather believes leaders should use available information to strengthen systems before vulnerabilities can be exploited.

Her analytical background offers a valuable perspective that is often missing in public office. It is one of the many reasons we believe she would bring meaningful expertise and practical problem-solving skills to Congress.

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Support Heather Smiley

If you live in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District and share Heather Smiley’s commitment to constitutional government, election integrity, accountability, and transparency, we encourage you to learn more about her campaign, get involved, and support her efforts.

To learn more, volunteer, or contribute, visit SmileyForCongress.com.

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At CheckMyVote, we believe transparency is the foundation of trust.

Our work is focused on empowering citizens with access to public election data, advancing voter roll transparency, promoting accountability in election administration, and providing tools that allow everyday Americans to participate in safeguarding our electoral process.

Through ongoing investigations, voter roll analysis, public records requests, legal action, educational initiatives, and citizen oversight tools, we continue working to strengthen confidence in our elections through facts, data, and transparency.

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