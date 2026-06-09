There are moments in politics when voters are presented with a clear choice between career political management and principled constitutional leadership.

Michigan’s 15th State Senate District is facing one of those moments right now.

CheckMyVote is proud to officially endorse Jason Rogers for Michigan State Senate District 15.

In an era where public trust in institutions continues to erode, where election transparency has become one of the defining issues of our time, and where citizens increasingly feel disconnected from the systems governing their daily lives, Jason Rogers represents something desperately needed in Michigan politics: a serious, grounded, technically informed constitutional conservative committed to restoring accountability and transparency to government.

Elect Jason Rogers

A Candidate Rooted in Election Integrity and Constitutional Governance

Jason Rogers is not a career politician.

He is a software engineer, grassroots organizer, Republican leader, and constitutional advocate who has spent years actively engaged in election integrity efforts and local party leadership throughout Michigan.

As Chairman of the Washtenaw County Republican Party, a longtime Precinct Delegate, and an alternate delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention, Rogers has consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage directly in the difficult work of restoring public trust in elections and government institutions.

Unlike many politicians who speak broadly about “saving democracy” while avoiding the structural issues undermining confidence in elections, Rogers has taken clear and public positions on policies designed to strengthen transparency, accountability, and voter confidence.

His platform includes support for:

Voter ID requirements

Voter roll audits

Paper ballots

Increased transparency in election administration

Ending Michigan’s participation in ERIC

Strengthening constitutional protections against government overreach

These are not fringe concerns.

These are foundational concerns.

And they are precisely the types of issues CheckMyVote was created to address.

CheckMyVote

Why This Race Matters

Michigan has become one of the central battleground states in the national debate surrounding election integrity, transparency, and public trust.

The ability for citizens to lawfully access voter roll data, monitor election systems, and engage in meaningful oversight has increasingly come under pressure through administrative restrictions, opaque bureaucratic processes, and attempts to redefine public transparency standards.

CheckMyVote has seen this battle firsthand through its own ongoing legal efforts and transparency initiatives.

That is why races like Michigan Senate District 15 matter.

This is not simply about partisan politics.

It is about whether citizens will continue to have advocates inside government who understand the importance of transparency, constitutional limits, and citizen oversight.

Jason Rogers understands these issues not merely as talking points, but as operational realities.

His background in software engineering gives him a uniquely informed perspective on data systems, election infrastructure, and the increasing technological complexity surrounding election administration in the digital age.

That matters.

Technical literacy matters.

Transparency matters.

And citizens deserve leaders who understand both.

A Citizen Legislator, Not a Political Class Insider

One of the most compelling aspects of Jason Rogers’ campaign is his clear rejection of permanent political class culture.

Rogers openly advocates for a return to a true citizen legislature, where elected officials serve the public rather than build lifelong political careers insulated from the people they represent.

That philosophy aligns closely with the foundational principles of constitutional self-government envisioned by America’s founders.

His campaign emphasizes:

Legislative accountability

States’ rights

Limiting executive overreach

Protecting individual liberties

Preserving parental rights

Defending First and Second Amendment protections

Restoring integrity to public institutions

Whether voters agree with every position or not, there is little question that Rogers has articulated a coherent governing philosophy grounded in constitutional structure rather than political convenience.

Faith, Integrity, and Public Service

Jason Rogers consistently frames his public service through the lens of faith, honesty, and personal responsibility.

In today’s political environment, where carefully manufactured messaging often replaces conviction, that level of clarity stands out.

Rogers describes himself first and foremost as a man devoted to Jesus Christ, and he openly states that his commitment to honesty, integrity, and grace flows directly from that foundation.

For many voters across Michigan, particularly those increasingly concerned about the direction of culture, education, family policy, and government authority, those values remain deeply important.

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Why CheckMyVote Is Endorsing Jason Rogers

CheckMyVote.org does not issue endorsements lightly.

Our mission has always centered around lawful transparency, citizen oversight, election integrity, and data-driven accountability.

Jason Rogers has consistently demonstrated a serious commitment to those principles.

He understands the importance of:

Public transparency

Voter roll integrity

Citizen access to information

Constitutional governance

Protecting public trust in elections

At a time when transparency advocates are increasingly attacked, dismissed, or marginalized simply for asking questions and demanding accountability, leaders willing to engage these issues honestly matter more than ever.

Michigan needs leaders who are willing to confront difficult institutional questions instead of hiding behind bureaucratic talking points.

Jason Rogers has shown he is willing to do exactly that.

Learn More and Support Jason Rogers

Visit his official campaign website:

Jason Rogers for Michigan Senate District 15

Support CheckMyVote.org

CheckMyVote.org continues fighting for:

Election transparency

Citizen oversight

Voter roll accountability

Data-driven election integrity

Public access to lawful election records

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