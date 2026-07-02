At CheckMyVote, our endorsements are not based on party labels, political connections, or campaign slogans. We support candidates who demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparency, accountability, constitutional governance, and restoring public confidence in our elections. After speaking directly with State Representative Joseph Fox and reviewing both his record and his vision for Michigan’s future, we are proud to endorse him for Michigan’s 33rd State Senate District.

Joseph Fox brings something increasingly rare to public office: a willingness to speak plainly about difficult issues. During our conversation, he repeatedly emphasized that his campaign is not about advancing a political career. Rather, it is about preserving the principles and freedoms that he believes future generations deserve to inherit. As a husband of forty-seven years, father of four, grandfather of fourteen, pastor, missionary, educator, and public servant, Fox views leadership through the lens of stewardship rather than personal ambition. His guiding verse, Psalm 71:18, speaks of declaring God’s power to the next generation, and that commitment was evident throughout our discussion.

From Public Service to Public Accountability

Fox currently serves as State Representative for Michigan’s 101st House District and has spent decades serving others through education, ministry, senior services, and community leadership. His campaign website highlights his extensive background as a Christian school administrator, teacher, pastor, missionary, and advocate for families throughout West Michigan. His experience working directly with people has given him a practical understanding of the challenges facing Michigan communities and has reinforced his belief that government exists to serve citizens, not the other way around.

What particularly stood out during our interview was Fox’s insistence that transparency should be the default position of government. He expressed concern that citizens too often encounter obstacles when attempting to access election records, voter registration information, and other public data. In his view, modern technology should make transparency easier than ever before. Instead, many citizens and election integrity organizations find themselves fighting unnecessary barriers when simply seeking information that belongs to the public.

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A Strong Voice for Election Integrity

Election integrity is not a secondary issue for Joseph Fox. It is one of the reasons he entered public service. Following the events of 2020, Fox and his wife became increasingly involved in efforts to understand election administration and voter roll maintenance in Michigan. That involvement eventually led him to become Vice Chair of Michigan’s Election Integrity Committee, where he has worked alongside citizens, researchers, and election transparency advocates seeking answers to legitimate questions about voter registration records and election processes.

Throughout our conversation, Fox consistently returned to a simple principle: transparency builds trust. He believes voter rolls should be accurate, regularly maintained, and subject to meaningful public oversight. He voiced support for public access to voter roll information, election audits, election records, and transparency tools that allow citizens to verify information independently. These positions align closely with CheckMyVote’s mission of empowering citizens through public data and civic engagement.

Fox also emphasized that election integrity should never be viewed as a partisan issue. Whether someone votes Republican, Democrat, Independent, or chooses not to affiliate with any party at all, every voter benefits from clean voter rolls, transparent processes, and public confidence in election outcomes. The goal is not political advantage. The goal is trust.

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Faith, Family, and Constitutional Principles

The foundation of Joseph Fox’s campaign is his faith. His website makes clear that his worldview is rooted in Biblical principles and a belief that strong families are the cornerstone of a healthy society. He advocates for parental involvement in education, constitutional freedoms, protection of religious liberty, and policies that strengthen families and local communities.

During our discussion, Fox spoke candidly about the importance of courage in public life. He shared stories of speaking openly about election integrity and constitutional principles even when doing so invited criticism or political pressure. Rather than avoiding controversy, he believes elected officials have a responsibility to address difficult issues directly and honestly.

That willingness to stand firm on principle is one of the reasons CheckMyVote believes Joseph Fox deserves serious consideration from Michigan voters.

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Why CheckMyVote Is Endorsing Joseph Fox

At its core, CheckMyVote exists to promote transparency, accountability, and confidence in elections. We believe citizens deserve access to information, meaningful oversight, and leaders who welcome public scrutiny rather than fear it.

Joseph Fox demonstrated throughout our interview that he understands those principles. He supports greater transparency in election administration. He supports public access to information. He supports accountability within government. Most importantly, he understands that public trust is earned through openness, honesty, and a willingness to answer difficult questions.

For those reasons, CheckMyVote proudly endorses Joseph Fox for Michigan State Senate District 33.

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CheckMyVote is working every day to restore transparency and accountability to our election systems.

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Election integrity begins with informed citizens. Transparency builds trust, and trust is essential to preserving our republic.

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