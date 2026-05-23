CheckMyVote.org is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with MARK37, a freedom-focused technology company dedicated to helping Americans reclaim greater control over their digital lives through privacy-focused devices, secure communications tools, and educational resources centered on digital sovereignty.

This partnership brings together two organizations united by a shared belief that transparency, accountability, privacy, and individual liberty remain essential pillars of a free society.

For years, CheckMyVote has worked to provide citizens with lawful, data-driven voter roll transparency tools designed to help Americans better understand election data at the local level. Through innovations such as voter address lookup tools and CMV’s V-ALERTS system, CheckMyVote continues expanding citizen-led oversight capabilities focused on transparency and public accountability.

At the same time, growing concerns surrounding surveillance capitalism, data harvesting, censorship, and centralized digital infrastructure have pushed many Americans to seek alternatives that better protect their personal information and communications.

That is where MARK37 enters the picture.

Mark37 & CheckMyVote

Founded by Silicon Valley veteran Sean Patrick Tario, MARK37 focuses on helping individuals and families reduce unnecessary digital exposure while maintaining the modern functionality they rely on every day. Through privacy-focused Ghost Phones, Ghost Laptops, GrapheneOS-powered devices, educational training, and personalized support, MARK37 provides practical solutions for Americans seeking stronger digital privacy and independence from Big Tech ecosystems.

As part of this partnership, the CheckMyVote community will gain expanded access to educational resources and tools focused on both election transparency and digital privacy.

Together, CheckMyVote and MARK37 are launching a collaborative effort focused on helping Americans protect both their civic voice and their digital footprint.

Sign Up Today

Exclusive CMV Community Discount Now Available

As part of this new partnership, CheckMyVote supporters can now receive an exclusive 5% discount on MARK37 products and services.

Supporters can receive the discount by:

Using coupon code: CMV

Clicking through directly from CheckMyVote.org partner links, where the discount will automatically apply

This new partnership benefit gives the CheckMyVote community direct access to privacy-focused technology solutions while supporting organizations working to advance election transparency and digital sovereignty.

Whether you are looking for a Ghost Phone, Ghost Laptop, private communications tools, or educational resources on protecting your digital footprint, the CMV partnership now provides an added incentive to take that next step toward stronger personal privacy and data control.

CheckMyVote

Why This Partnership Matters

Election transparency and digital privacy are deeply connected.

Citizens deserve transparency within public systems while also maintaining sovereignty over their own personal data, communications, and digital identities.

This partnership reflects a growing national conversation about accountability, privacy, and the balance between transparency in government and protection of personal freedoms.

The collaboration will include:

Educational resources focused on election transparency and digital privacy

Joint initiatives supporting citizen oversight and personal sovereignty

Access to MARK37’s privacy-focused technology solutions for the CheckMyVote.org community

Expanded public awareness regarding lawful voter roll transparency efforts

Ongoing educational content surrounding data stewardship and digital freedom Share

Take Back Control of Your Digital Life

MARK37’s technology ecosystem is designed for individuals and families who want greater control over how their data is collected, stored, and tracked.

Its flagship Ghost Phones utilize GrapheneOS, an open-source hardened operating system focused on privacy, security, and reducing unnecessary data collection. MARK37 also offers Ghost Laptops running Linux-based ZorinOS, along with migration assistance, educational guides, live support, and free consultations for users looking to transition away from more surveillance-heavy platforms.

For many Americans, the issue is no longer theoretical.

Every search, click, message, location ping, and app interaction increasingly contributes to a growing digital profile controlled by large technology companies and advertising systems.

MARK37 seeks to provide practical alternatives for those who want greater visibility and control over their digital environments.

Support Election Transparency

CheckMyVote.org was built to empower citizens with data, oversight tools, and transparency systems designed to strengthen public trust in elections.

Support our continued work fighting for:

Voter roll transparency

Election data access

Citizen oversight

Accountability in election administration

Subscribe to CMV’s V-ALERTS

Monitor voter registrations tied to your address and receive push notifications when records tied to your residence are added, removed, or modified.

Sign up today at CheckMyVote.org.

Support Independent Transparency Work

Independent election transparency efforts require legal action, technical infrastructure, investigative analysis, public education, and ongoing citizen engagement.

Your support helps make that possible.

The fight for transparency, accountability, and digital sovereignty continues.

And we are just getting started.