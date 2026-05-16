A major citizen-led election records investigation is now underway in Michigan, and the early findings are raising significant concerns about how absentee ballots were processed during the 2020 election in Detroit.

The investigation, led by CheckMyVote founder Phani Mantravadi alongside Yehuda Miller, Patty McMurray, and more than 100 volunteers, involves the review of nearly one million Detroit and Wayne County election records obtained through Freedom of Information Act litigation. According to the investigators, over 155,000 absentee ballot envelopes have already been digitized, sequenced, and reviewed for discrepancies.

The latest findings focus on absentee-only voters tied to 51 taxpayer-subsidized housing addresses in Detroit.

Read the Gateway Pundit Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/bombshell-detroit-2020-election-document-investigation-reveals-whopping/

Key Finding

Investigators report that:

12.4% of absentee ballots reviewed in this sample did not have a matching official absentee ballot envelope

Michigan law requires absentee ballots to be returned inside official signed return envelopes

Ballots lacking proper envelopes are not legally eligible to be counted under Michigan election law

The issue was identified through cross-referencing voter records against absentee ballot envelope files obtained through FOIA litigation

According to the published findings, investigators compared absentee voter records to the actual envelope archive and discovered a substantial number of ballots that allegedly had no corresponding envelope record at all.

Why the Envelope Matters

Under Michigan law, the absentee ballot envelope is not a minor procedural detail.

The envelope serves several critical legal and election-integrity functions:

Voter signature verification

Chain-of-custody tracking

Authentication of the ballot

Timestamping and receipt confirmation

Clerk processing verification

Michigan election law specifically requires absentee ballots to be returned in official state-issued return envelopes containing voter certification and signatures.

The investigation argues that ballots processed without those required envelopes raise serious legal and procedural questions regarding compliance with Michigan election statutes.

Additional Irregularities Identified

The volunteer review team also reported identifying additional ballot anomalies, including:

Ballots tied to allegedly nonexistent addresses

Unsigned absentee ballot envelopes

Conflicting or altered timestamp markings

Ballots appearing to arrive before mailing dates

Overseas ballot delivery timing inconsistencies

Multiple official receipt dates on single envelopes

“Ghost vote” ballot patterns involving unexplained write-in markings

Investigators state that all findings are being repeatedly verified before public release and that the work is being conducted independently without government funding.

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The Legal and Transparency Questions

This investigation is likely to intensify ongoing debates surrounding:

Election transparency

Public access to election records

Chain-of-custody enforcement

Absentee ballot verification procedures

Administrative accountability

FOIA access to election materials

Supporters of the investigation argue that citizen oversight remains essential when government agencies fail to provide clear answers regarding election administration.

Critics, meanwhile, continue to point to prior audits and court rulings that upheld Michigan’s certified 2020 election results overall.

Still, the underlying legal issue remains significant:

If ballots were counted without legally required envelope documentation, voters deserve clear answers regarding how those ballots were processed and whether proper statutory safeguards were followed.

Why This Matters Going Forward

This investigation is not simply about relitigating 2020.

It is about establishing transparent standards moving forward.

If election systems are to maintain public confidence, the underlying records must be:

Verifiable

Auditable

Consistent

Transparent

Legally compliant

Election integrity cannot function on assumptions alone.

It requires documentation, accountability, and public visibility into how election procedures are actually executed.

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The Bigger Picture

The Detroit ballot review project has become one of the largest citizen-led election document investigations in the country. According to organizers, the effort continues to expand as volunteers review hundreds of thousands of additional records.

The findings released so far are likely only the beginning.

As additional records are reviewed and analyzed, further legal, procedural, and statistical questions may emerge regarding absentee ballot handling practices in Detroit during the 2020 election cycle.

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