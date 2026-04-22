CMV Brief: DOJ Demands 2024 Ballots from Wayne County — A New Front in the Fight for Election Transparency
A major development is unfolding in Michigan that could have national implications for election oversight.
On April 14, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division sent a formal letter to Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett demanding access to all ballots and election records from the 2024 federal election.
That includes:
Absentee ballots
Provisional ballots
Ballot envelopes
Ballot receipts
Related election materials
The request cites federal law.
Michigan officials are refusing.
And the divide could not be clearer.
What the DOJ Is Actually Asking For
The DOJ’s request is grounded in the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (52 U.S.C. § 20701), which requires that:
Election records be preserved for 22 months after a federal election
The Attorney General be allowed to access those records when investigating potential violations
The letter explicitly states the purpose:
To determine whether federal election laws were violated in the 2024 election
It also sets a deadline:
14 days to comply, or risk court enforcement
Why Wayne County?
Wayne County, which includes Detroit, is Michigan’s largest voting jurisdiction.
And importantly:
It has a documented history of election-related issues, including:
Signature forgery cases tied to absentee ballots
Voter impersonation convictions
Prior legal challenges alleging irregularities in ballot handling (2020)
The DOJ letter references these cases directly.
Not as speculation.
But as justification for federal review authority.
Michigan Officials Push Back
State leadership responded quickly, and forcefully.
Michigan officials have described the request as:
“Absurd”
“Baseless”
“Politically motivated”
The Bigger Issue: Record Access and Public Confidence
At its core, this is not just about Wayne County.
It is about a fundamental question:
Who has the authority to verify election integrity, and how transparent must the system be?
Federal law is clear on one point:
Election records must be preserved and made available under certain conditions
But the response highlights something deeper:
A growing resistance to external review
Why This Matters for Local Elections
This is where the CMV perspective comes in.
Because while national headlines focus on politics…
The real vulnerabilities exist at the local level
Wayne County is not unique in structure.
Across the country:
Elections are administered locally
Standards vary by jurisdiction
Procedures differ from clerk to clerk
Which means:
Oversight is inconsistent by design
Connecting the Dots: Voter Rolls and Ballot Systems
Ballots do not exist in a vacuum.
They are tied directly to:
Voter registration systems
Address data
Absentee ballot distribution
Chain-of-custody processes
If there are issues in:
Voter rolls
Address accuracy
Record maintenance
Then those issues extend into:
Ballot issuance and tracking
This is why record access matters.
Not just for audits.
But for understanding how the entire system functions.
The Pattern We’re Watching
This DOJ action fits into a broader trend:
Increased scrutiny of election processes in high-volume jurisdictions
Focus on record preservation and access
Rising tension between federal oversight and state control
And importantly:
A growing public demand for transparency
What Happens Next
Wayne County now faces a decision:
Comply with the request
Negotiate scope
Or force the issue into federal court
If the DOJ pursues enforcement:
This could set a precedent for record access nationwide
At CheckMyVote, we do not speculate on outcomes.
We focus on systems.
And this situation highlights three critical realities:
1. Transparency Should Not Be Controversial
If records are required to be preserved, access should not be treated as extraordinary.
2. Local Systems Require External Accountability
With thousands of jurisdictions nationwide, consistency cannot be assumed.
3. Confidence Depends on Visibility
Public trust is not built on assurances.
It is built on:
Verifiable access to data
Call to Action
Election transparency starts at the local level.
👉 Check your address
👉 Review who is registered
👉 Examine voter history tied to your address
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Start here: CheckMyVote.org
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Local election systems
Data inconsistencies
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