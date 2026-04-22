A major development is unfolding in Michigan that could have national implications for election oversight.

On April 14, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division sent a formal letter to Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett demanding access to all ballots and election records from the 2024 federal election.

That includes:

Absentee ballots

Provisional ballots

Ballot envelopes

Ballot receipts

Related election materials

The request cites federal law.

Michigan officials are refusing.

And the divide could not be clearer.

What the DOJ Is Actually Asking For

The DOJ’s request is grounded in the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (52 U.S.C. § 20701), which requires that:

Election records be preserved for 22 months after a federal election

The Attorney General be allowed to access those records when investigating potential violations

The letter explicitly states the purpose:

To determine whether federal election laws were violated in the 2024 election

It also sets a deadline:

14 days to comply, or risk court enforcement

Why Wayne County?

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, is Michigan’s largest voting jurisdiction.

And importantly:

It has a documented history of election-related issues, including:

Signature forgery cases tied to absentee ballots

Voter impersonation convictions

Prior legal challenges alleging irregularities in ballot handling (2020)

The DOJ letter references these cases directly.

Not as speculation.

But as justification for federal review authority.

Michigan Officials Push Back

State leadership responded quickly, and forcefully.

Michigan officials have described the request as:

“Absurd”

“Baseless”

“Politically motivated”

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The Bigger Issue: Record Access and Public Confidence

At its core, this is not just about Wayne County.

It is about a fundamental question:

Who has the authority to verify election integrity, and how transparent must the system be?

Federal law is clear on one point:

Election records must be preserved and made available under certain conditions

But the response highlights something deeper:

A growing resistance to external review

Why This Matters for Local Elections

This is where the CMV perspective comes in.

Because while national headlines focus on politics…

The real vulnerabilities exist at the local level

Wayne County is not unique in structure.

Across the country:

Elections are administered locally

Standards vary by jurisdiction

Procedures differ from clerk to clerk

Which means:

Oversight is inconsistent by design

Connecting the Dots: Voter Rolls and Ballot Systems

Ballots do not exist in a vacuum.

They are tied directly to:

Voter registration systems

Address data

Absentee ballot distribution

Chain-of-custody processes

If there are issues in:

Voter rolls

Address accuracy

Record maintenance

Then those issues extend into:

Ballot issuance and tracking

This is why record access matters.

Not just for audits.

But for understanding how the entire system functions.

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The Pattern We’re Watching

This DOJ action fits into a broader trend:

Increased scrutiny of election processes in high-volume jurisdictions

Focus on record preservation and access

Rising tension between federal oversight and state control

And importantly:

A growing public demand for transparency

What Happens Next

Wayne County now faces a decision:

Comply with the request

Negotiate scope

Or force the issue into federal court

If the DOJ pursues enforcement:

This could set a precedent for record access nationwide

CheckMyVote

At CheckMyVote, we do not speculate on outcomes.

We focus on systems.

And this situation highlights three critical realities:

1. Transparency Should Not Be Controversial

If records are required to be preserved, access should not be treated as extraordinary.

2. Local Systems Require External Accountability

With thousands of jurisdictions nationwide, consistency cannot be assumed.

3. Confidence Depends on Visibility

Public trust is not built on assurances.

It is built on:

Verifiable access to data

Call to Action

Election transparency starts at the local level.

👉 Check your address

👉 Review who is registered

👉 Examine voter history tied to your address

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Start here: CheckMyVote.org

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Local election systems

Data inconsistencies

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