A new generation of independent journalists is stepping into a role that institutions once held alone: uncovering what is happening on the ground.

One of the most prominent figures in that movement is Nick Shirley, a young investigative content creator whose work has reached millions and, in multiple cases, triggered real-world scrutiny and action.

While much of his early attention focused on large-scale fraud investigations in Minnesota, his work has increasingly moved into another critical area:

Election systems and voter roll integrity

And what his investigations highlight is something CheckMyVote has been saying from the beginning:

The integrity of elections starts with the accuracy of voter rolls

From Data to Doorsteps: Why This Work Matters

Nick Shirley’s investigation into California voter rolls stands out not because it introduced a new concept, but because it demonstrated something powerful:

What happens when publicly available data is actually tested in the real world

Using voter roll data obtained through official channels, Shirley and his collaborator conducted on-the-ground verification efforts, physically visiting addresses tied to voter registrations.

What they documented reflects a pattern that is not unique to California:

Registrations tied to non-residential locations

Outdated or implausible voter records

Addresses that do not reflect actual living situations

Systems that rely heavily on self-attestation rather than verification

These are not hypothetical concerns.

They are data realities that exist in varying degrees across states.

The Core Issue: Voter Rolls Are the Foundation of Elections

At CheckMyVote, we focus on one central truth:

Every ballot, every election, every outcome begins with the voter roll

If the voter roll is not accurate:

Ballots can be sent to incorrect addresses

Registration records may not reflect real-world conditions

Verification systems are strained or ineffective

This does not automatically prove fraud.

But it does create an environment where:

Confidence becomes dependent on assumptions rather than verification

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Why Independent Investigators Matter

What Nick Shirley’s work represents is part of a larger shift.

For years, voter roll maintenance has been treated as:

A bureaucratic process

A background function

A system the public is expected to trust

But today, that model is changing.

Independent investigators, citizen analysts, and grassroots efforts are:

Accessing public data

Conducting real-world verification

Asking questions that institutions often do not

And in doing so, they are forcing a new level of visibility.

CheckMyVote

CMV’s Position: Support Transparency, Support the Work

At CheckMyVote, we support:

👉 Anyone working in good faith to examine publicly available data

👉 Anyone willing to test systems against reality

👉 Anyone bringing transparency to processes that impact elections

That includes investigators like Nick Shirley.

Because whether the findings confirm concerns or challenge them, the process itself matters.

👉 Transparency is not a threat to elections — it is a requirement for trust

The Bigger Picture: This Is Not Just California

What was documented in California reflects broader structural issues:

Decentralized voter roll management

Inconsistent data maintenance across jurisdictions

Systems that rely on outdated or incomplete information

These are not isolated to one state.

Through CMV’s own work, we have seen similar patterns emerge in:

Michigan

Ohio

Rhode Island

West Virginia

Tennessee

Different data. Same underlying challenge.

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From Exposure to Action

The real question is not whether issues exist.

The real question is:

What happens after they are identified?

This is where the gap often appears.

Because while:

Data can be analyzed

Issues can be flagged

Investigations can go viral

Action requires:

Process

authority

consistency

And in many cases:

That response is uneven

What CMV Is Doing Differently

CheckMyVote is built to bridge that gap.

We do not just identify issues.

We provide tools that allow individuals to:

Check who is registered at their address

Review voter history tied to that address

Monitor changes over time

Receive alerts when records are updated

Because real transparency starts at the local level.

Your address is where election integrity becomes personal

The Bottom Line

Nick Shirley’s work is part of a growing movement that is changing how election systems are viewed.

It is moving the conversation from:

👉 “Trust the system”

to:

👉 “Verify the system”

That shift matters.

Because:

Public data should be tested

Systems should be accountable

Transparency should be expected

Not resisted.

Call to Action

Don’t just watch investigations.

Be part of the solution.

👉 Check your address

👉 See who is registered

👉 Review voter history tied to your address

👉 Subscribe to receive alerts when changes occur

Start here: CheckMyVote.org

Support the Work

CMV Briefs are free.

But our deeper investigations, multi-state analysis, and ongoing voter roll monitoring are supported by paid subscribers.

If you value transparency, accountability, and real data-driven election analysis:

👉 Upgrade today and support the mission