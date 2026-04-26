A Michigan county clerk is now under scrutiny for doing what many would argue is the most basic responsibility in election administration: maintaining accurate voter rolls.

Antrim County Clerk Victoria Bishop is facing pressure from the Michigan Bureau of Elections after conducting what she has described as a “corrective audit” of the county’s voter file. But according to firsthand accounts and her own statement, this was not rogue action. It was a deliberate, data-driven effort to remove ineligible registrations and restore integrity to the system.

And critically, her findings did not stand alone.

They aligned with CheckMyVote data.

What Actually Happened

According to conversations with her husband Randy Bishop and her official statement, the process was straightforward, methodical, and grounded in both law and data:

Bishop identified deceased individuals still listed on voter rolls

As county clerk, she acted on what she views as a clear duty to remove deceased voters

For inactive voters, she did not remove them outright, but instead: Provided guidance to local township clerks Initiated verification through legally recognized notice processes



This distinction matters.

This was not mass removal.

This was verification and compliance.

The CMV Factor: Data Alignment Changes Everything

Here is where this story becomes significantly more important.

Bishop did not act blindly or politically. She:

Conducted independent analysis of the voter file

Then cross-checked her findings using CheckMyVote tools

Found that the results aligned

That alignment is the story.

👉 Independent clerk analysis

👉 Independent CMV analysis

👉 Same conclusions

Data doesn’t lie.

This reinforces what CMV has consistently demonstrated across multiple states: voter roll issues are not theoretical, they are observable in the data.

As outlined in CMV’s broader work analyzing public voter files, the platform routinely flags issues such as deceased registrations, outdated addresses, and duplicate records using cross-referenced public datasets and volunteer validation.

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The Real Conflict: Authority vs Accountability

State officials have framed this as a potential overreach of authority.

But that framing ignores the underlying issue:

➡️ What happens when lower-level maintenance fails?

➡️ Who is responsible for fixing it?

Bishop’s position is clear:

When local systems fail to maintain accuracy, county-level intervention becomes necessary.

Her argument is rooted in both federal and practical standards:

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) requires voter rolls to be accurate and current

The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) reinforces the need for integrity in voter databases

Non-voting history is widely used as a trigger for verification, not removal

This was not overreach. It was execution of duty.

The Bigger Problem: A System That Isn’t Consistent

This situation exposes a structural issue CMV has repeatedly identified:

Michigan’s voter roll maintenance is not uniform.

Over 1,500 local jurisdictions

Different levels of: Resources Training Enforcement



The result:

➡️ Some areas actively clean voter rolls

➡️ Others lag behind

➡️ No consistent statewide standard

This creates a fragmented system where accuracy depends on who is paying attention.

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“While the state officials emphasize the role of city and township clerks, the County Clerk maintains a supervisory role essential for county-wide accuracy.” - Antrim County Clerk Victoria Bishop

Why This Case Matters Right Now

This is not just about Antrim County.

This is what happens when:

A clerk actually acts on data

Uses modern tools like CMV

Applies federal intent over passive administration

And instead of being supported, that effort is challenged.

At the same time, CMV data continues to show:

Large numbers of inactive registrations

Ongoing presence of outdated and ineligible records

Uneven cleanup across counties

These are not accusations.

They are data trends.

The Bottom Line

Let’s call this what it is:

A clerk identifies deceased voters

Uses lawful verification processes

Confirms findings with independent data tools

Achieves data alignment

And is then investigated.

That raises a serious question:

Is the system designed to prioritize accuracy — or avoid disruption?

Because when independent analysis and official responsibility point to the same conclusion, the issue is no longer about method.

It’s about whether the system is willing to confront what the data shows.

Call to Action

✔️ Check who is registered at your address

✔️ Review voter history tied to your address

✔️ Subscribe to receive alerts when changes occur

👉 CheckMyVote.org

Support the Work

CMV Briefs are free.

But the research, data processing, and tools that make this level of transparency possible are not.

If you want more investigations like this, across Michigan and across the country, support the work.

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