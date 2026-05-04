A Michigan court has delivered a decisive ruling that is already sending shockwaves through the state’s ongoing election integrity battles.

In a significant legal development, all felony charges have been dismissed against former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and election attorney Stefanie Lambert, in what many are calling a complete unraveling of the Michigan Attorney General’s case.

The Case That Was Supposed to Set a Precedent

Back in 2024, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought multiple felony charges against Scott and Lambert, alleging:

Unauthorized access to a computer

Use of a computer to commit a crime

Conspiracy

Misconduct in office (against Scott)

At the center of the case was Scott’s decision, as a township clerk, to allow Lambert and a forensic analyst access to voter-related data and the township’s electronic poll book following the 2020 election.

The prosecution framed this as criminal.

The defense framed it as oversight.

The Court’s Ruling: No Crime Occurred

On April 30, 2026, Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai dismissed all felony charges.

The reasoning was clear:

The prosecution’s legal theory did not align with Michigan law.

The court found that:

Voter roll and poll book data, while not subject to FOIA disclosure, is not legally “confidential” in a way that makes sharing it criminal

Township clerks have broad statutory authority under Michigan law, including MCL 168.520 , to investigate voter roll accuracy

The transfer of data via USB did not meet the legal definition of a computer crime

In short:

The state attempted to criminalize actions that were not illegal.

One minor misdemeanor allegation may remain at the district level, but the core case—the felony prosecution—has been effectively dismantled.

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A Major Legal and Political Reversal

This ruling represents more than just a courtroom victory.

It represents a collapse of a legal theory that many believed was designed to deter scrutiny of election systems.

For nearly two years, this case stood as a warning:

Investigate election data, and you could face felony charges.

That warning no longer holds.

Kurt Olsen and the Defense Strategy

Credit is being widely given to the defense team, including attorney Kurt Olsen, whose aggressive legal posture and strategic discipline played a key role in dismantling the prosecution’s arguments.

Olsen, known for his background and precision, approached the case with a clear objective:

Hold the legal high ground, then go on offense.

That strategy paid off.

The court’s ruling did not merely reduce charges.

It rejected the foundation of the case itself.

What This Means for Election Integrity Efforts

The implications of this decision are immediate and far-reaching.

For clerks, attorneys, and citizen investigators across Michigan:

The ruling reinforces that lawful investigation into voter rolls is not a crime

It affirms that statutory authority granted to local officials matters

It removes a major legal threat that had been hanging over election integrity work

This is particularly significant in a state where:

Voter roll accuracy has been heavily debated

Citizen-led investigations have increased

Legal pressure has been used to challenge or deter oversight efforts

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The Broader Pattern

This case does not exist in isolation.

It is part of a growing pattern of election-related prosecutions that have struggled to hold up under judicial scrutiny.

Critics have long argued that these cases were less about enforcing the law and more about:

Sending a message

Controlling narrative

Discouraging independent analysis

This ruling adds fuel to that argument.

The Real Issue: Can Election Systems Be Examined Without Fear?

At its core, this case raised a fundamental question:

Should examining election systems expose individuals to criminal liability?

The court’s answer was clear:

Not when the law does not support it.

That matters.

Because election integrity depends on the ability to:

Review data

Identify inconsistencies

Investigate potential issues

Challenge inaccuracies through lawful channels

Without that ability, transparency collapses.

The dismissal of felony charges against Stephanie Scott and Stefanie Lambert is being widely viewed as a major victory for election integrity efforts in Michigan.

Not because it proves any specific claim about past elections.

But because it reinforces something more fundamental:

👉 The right to examine the system without being criminalized for doing so.

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A Call for Equal Justice: The Case of Tina Peters

This ruling does not exist in a vacuum.

It raises a broader and more uncomfortable question about how election-related cases have been handled across the country, and whether the standard of justice has been applied evenly.

One case that continues to draw national attention is that of former Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, who remains imprisoned for actions tied to her efforts to preserve and examine election system data.

Peters, like Stephanie Scott, was acting within what she believed to be her lawful authority to ensure transparency and accountability in election systems. The Michigan ruling is evidence that legal interpretations surrounding access to election data have been inconsistently applied and, in some cases, aggressively prosecuted.

From this perspective, the contrast is difficult to ignore:

👉 In Michigan, a court has now ruled that sharing voter-related data in the course of an investigation was not a crime

👉 In Colorado, a clerk remains imprisoned for actions supporters argue were taken in pursuit of similar transparency goals

This disparity has led to growing calls for:

A full review of the legal basis for Tina Peters’ prosecution

Her immediate release pending that review

Restitution and damages if her actions are ultimately found to have been mischaracterized under the law

Accountability for judicial or prosecutorial actions that may have exceeded proper legal bounds

At its core, this is not just about one individual.

It is about whether the justice system applies the law consistently, or whether outcomes depend on jurisdiction, politics, or narrative.

If the principle established in Michigan is to mean anything, it must be applied universally.

Because equal protection under the law does not allow for selective enforcement.

Take Action: Know What’s Happening at Your Address

This case highlights exactly why local-level transparency matters.

You do not need to rely on court cases or headlines to understand what is happening in the system.

👉 You can check it yourself.

Check who’s registered to vote at your address

Monitor voter history tied to your residence

Get alerts when records change

Protect Your Address. Protect Your Vote.

CheckMyVote.org gives you direct access to the data that matters most:

👉 Your address

👉 Your records

👉 Your visibility