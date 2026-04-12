A recent hearing from the Michigan House Oversight Committee has brought renewed attention to a troubling sequence of events involving Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson.

At the center of the issue is a criminal referral tied to alleged campaign finance violations, and what happened after that referral was made.

The Core Allegation

According to testimony and documents presented to the committee, a nonprofit organization known as Bipartisan Solutions was accused of violating Michigan campaign finance laws by failing to disclose donors while raising approximately $782,000, representing about 78% of total contributions to a ballot committee.

That ballot committee had ties to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s wife.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office investigated the matter and issued a criminal referral to the Attorney General’s office for potential prosecution.

What Happened Next

Instead of the referral moving forward through the normal legal process, testimony indicates that:

Attorney General Dana Nessel personally contacted Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

The referral was subsequently returned

No charges were pursued

Committee members described this sequence as highly irregular.

As stated during the hearing:

“Nessel actually called Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to take back a criminal referral… That’s a collusive act.”

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A Harder Look: Two Systems of Justice?

Let’s be direct.

This is not just a procedural dispute. This is not just “politics as usual.”

What is being alleged here, based on testimony, documents, and ongoing investigation, is something far more serious:

A potential breakdown of the firewall between enforcement and influence

At the center of this case is a simple question:

What happens when the person responsible for enforcing the law is personally connected to the subject of that enforcement?

Because according to testimony presented to the Michigan House Oversight Committee:

A criminal referral was made

The Attorney General’s office was the proper venue for review

The Attorney General herself allegedly intervened

The referral was returned and never prosecuted

That sequence matters.

Why This Is Raising Alarms

The concern being raised is clear:

Would this referral have been dropped if it involved someone outside the political inner circle?

Would the same “procedural explanation” apply to an average citizen?

Would a Republican-linked organization have received the same treatment?

These are not abstract questions.

They go to the heart of equal application of the law.

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The Pattern Argument

This case is gaining traction because it fits into a broader concern repeatedly raised by critics:

➡️ That enforcement is selective

➡️ That political alignment influences outcomes

➡️ That insiders are treated differently than outsiders

Whether one agrees or disagrees with that framing, the perception alone is damaging.

Because in elections, and in the systems that govern them, trust is everything.

Why This Matters for Election Integrity

At CheckMyVote, we often focus on voter rolls, data, and systems.

But this moment highlights something just as critical:

Integrity is not just about the vote, it’s about the enforcement of the rules around the vote

If:

Campaign finance laws are not enforced consistently

Referrals can be redirected or neutralized

Oversight bodies are forced to subpoena basic cooperation

Then the system is not functioning as intended.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

But the stakes are already clear.

Either the system is working impartially

Or it is not

And if it is not, that has consequences far beyond one case.

Because when Americans begin to believe that rules are enforced differently depending on who you are, the foundation of the system begins to erode.

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CMV Position

We do not take this lightly.

We do not deal in speculation.

But we do deal in systems.

And any system that allows even the appearance of:

➡️ Influence over enforcement

➡️ Conflicts of interest

➡️ Unequal application of law

…demands scrutiny.

What Comes Next

The Oversight Committee continues its investigation.

More documents. More testimony. More clarity.

But one thing is already certain:

This story is not going away

And neither are the questions it raises.

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