BRIGHTON, MI — CheckMyVote.org is proud to announce the launch of its new CMV’s V-ALERTS push notification service tied to its pioneering Check Who’s Registered to Vote at Your Address platform. Since its inception, CheckMyVote.org has provided Americans with free access to verify voter registrations associated with their address using publicly available voter file data. Now, users can sign up to receive push notifications whenever voter registration records tied to their address are added, removed, or modified, delivering transparency directly to citizens’ devices.

What’s New

Originally launched as one of the first citizen-accessible voter roll transparency systems of its kind, CheckMyVote continues expanding its tools to give Americans greater visibility into voter roll activity at the local level. The new V-ALERTS system represents a significant leap forward in proactive election integrity monitoring, empowering everyday citizens to act as watchdogs for their own addresses without waiting for periodic manual checks while also giving users the ability to verify registrations tied to their address using publicly available voter file data, monitor voter history associated with their residence, and receive instant push notifications when records are added, removed, or modified.

CheckMyVote.org believes election integrity begins at the local level. When voter rolls are outdated, inaccurate, or shielded from public review, public trust erodes. The new push notification service gives citizens another tool to stay informed about changes occurring at the addresses they know best — their own homes.

Legal Victory

The launch coincides with a landmark election transparency ruling. CheckMyVote founder Phani Mantravadi secured a major legal victory in Mantravadi v. Michigan Bureau of Elections, a Michigan Court of Claims case challenging the Bureau’s blanket redaction of critical “Voting Type” data from the Qualified Voter File.

The court’s ruling reinforced a foundational principle behind CheckMyVote’s mission: public election data matters, and transparency is essential to restoring confidence in elections.

“Transparency in our elections is not a privilege — it is a right. In addition, while voting in elections is an important civic duty, ensuring that unauthorized people don’t vote using your address is just as much of a civic duty these days.” — Phani Mantravadi, Founder

About CheckMyVote.org

The platform is currently LIVE in Michigan (MI), Ohio (OH), and Rhode Island (RI), with active plans to expand V-ALERTS to every state in the nation. CheckMyVote.org remains committed to providing free, accessible tools that empower every American to participate in safeguarding the integrity of voter rolls at the most local level possible.

Visit CheckMyVote.org to check your address, sign up for push notifications, and support ongoing election transparency efforts nationwide. Interested in bringing V-ALERTS to your state? Reach out to us at CheckMyVote.org to learn how.

CheckMyVote.org