A recent post from Patty Loves Truth on X has reignited discussion surrounding one of the most widely remembered images from the 2020 election: workers covering windows at Detroit’s TCF Center while absentee ballots were being processed.

Her message was simple:

“Hold tight America. Something big about Detroit’s November 2020 election is about to be revealed.”

The post quickly attracted attention throughout the election integrity community, particularly among Americans who have continued to ask questions about what occurred during ballot processing in Detroit during the unprecedented circumstances of the 2020 election.

For many citizens, the image of cardboard and pizza boxes being placed over windows became symbolic of a larger concern: transparency.

Joycelyn Benson and other officials at the time stated the windows were covered because crowds outside were banging on the glass, photographing workers, and creating disruptions during ballot processing.

The move created the appearance of secrecy at a moment when public confidence required maximum visibility.