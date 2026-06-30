Michigan’s August 4, 2026 Primary Election is rapidly approaching, and according to data released by the Michigan Secretary of State, more than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been sent to voters across the state. Nearly 2,000 voters have already returned their absentee ballots and cast their votes.

Most Michigan residents have no way of knowing whether an absentee ballot has been sent to their address, whether someone they do not recognize is receiving election mail at their residence, or whether a ballot has already been cast from their address. Until now, that information has largely remained out of sight and out of mind for ordinary citizens.

Today, CheckMyVote is proud to announce the launch of our newest election transparency tool: Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts for Michigan.

A New Way to Monitor Activity at Your Address

Every weekday, the Michigan Secretary of State publishes two absentee ballot data files. One file contains the names of voters who have already cast and returned their absentee ballots. The second file contains the names of voters who have been sent an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it.

CheckMyVote now monitors these daily files and allows Michigan residents to receive alerts whenever absentee ballot activity is associated with their address.

This service provides an entirely new level of election transparency. Subscribers can learn if an absentee ballot has been mailed to their residence, if someone has already voted absentee from their address, or if unfamiliar names appear at their home. In some cases, the alerts may identify former residents, previous tenants, or individuals who should no longer be associated with the property.

The purpose of this service is simple. Citizens deserve to know what is happening at their own address before Election Day, not months after an election has concluded.

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Why This Service Matters

Election integrity begins with information. Many voter registration issues are discovered only after ballots have already been counted and elections have already been certified. By that point, opportunities to identify and address potential problems may be limited.

This new service empowers Michigan residents to identify potential concerns early and take appropriate action if necessary. If a ballot is sent to someone who no longer lives at your residence, you deserve to know. If someone votes absentee from your address and you do not recognize the name, you deserve to know.

None of these situations automatically indicate fraud or wrongdoing. However, they do represent information that citizens should have access to in a transparent and accountable election system. An informed electorate is one of the strongest safeguards against errors, inaccuracies, and declining public trust.

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How the Service Works

The Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts service is available for a one-time fee of just $9 for the entire August 4, 2026 Michigan Primary Election cycle.

This is not a monthly subscription and there are no recurring charges. Subscribers pay once, and CheckMyVote monitors absentee ballot activity associated with their address through Election Day.

Whenever absentee ballot activity occurs at a monitored address, an alert is generated so the subscriber can stay informed about what is happening at their residence in near real time.

Currently Available Only in Michigan

At this time, Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts are available exclusively for Michigan voters. Because the service is powered directly by data released by the Michigan Secretary of State, CheckMyVote is able to provide timely and accurate notifications using official public election information.

As CheckMyVote continues to grow and expand its transparency tools, we hope to bring similar services to additional states in the future.

A New Era of Election Transparency

CheckMyVote was founded on a simple principle: read the data, not the headlines.

For years, our mission has been to provide citizens with tools that allow them to engage directly with public election data rather than relying solely on narratives or assumptions. We believe transparency builds trust, accountability strengthens confidence, and informed citizens are essential to preserving our republic.

Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts represent another important step toward that mission. By giving Michigan residents visibility into absentee ballot activity at their own addresses, we are putting actionable information directly into the hands of the people.

If someone is voting from your address, you deserve to know. If an absentee ballot has been mailed to your residence, you deserve to know. If something appears inaccurate or unusual, you deserve the opportunity to ask questions and seek answers.

That is what transparency looks like.

That is what accountability looks like.

And that is exactly why we built this service.

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Sign Up Today

To learn more or to subscribe to Daily Absentee Ballot Alerts, visit: https://mi.checkmyvote.org/

Protect your address. Monitor absentee ballot activity. Stay informed before Election Day.

Because every address matters, every record counts, and every eligible vote deserves to be protected.

Become An Affiliate

Become a CheckMyVote Affiliate

We have also launched an affiliate program for individuals and organizations that want to help spread these election transparency tools. Approved affiliates receive their own referral link and QR code and earn commissions for sharing the service with their audiences.

If you are interested in becoming an affiliate, visit CheckMyVote.org and sign up through our Affiliate Program.

Together, we can continue building the tools, transparency, and public confidence necessary to restore trust in our elections.