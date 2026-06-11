The SAVE America Act should never have been controversial.

At its core, the legislation sought to establish a simple principle that most Americans already believe should be standard practice: proof of citizenship should be required to register to vote in federal elections. The bill also included voter identification requirements and other election security measures designed to strengthen public confidence in the electoral process. Despite passing the House multiple times, the SAVE Act ultimately stalled in the United States Senate and now appears effectively dead for the foreseeable future.

At CheckMyVote, we are deeply disappointed by this outcome.

This was not a fringe issue. Polling has consistently shown broad public support for voter identification and citizenship verification requirements. Americans across political affiliations understand a basic truth: only eligible citizens should be voting in American elections, and election systems should be designed to verify that eligibility whenever possible.

Yet despite repeated promises about election security, Senate leadership failed to deliver.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Republicans faced growing pressure throughout the spring to advance the SAVE Act. President Trump publicly called for action. House Republicans repeatedly passed versions of the legislation. Grassroots organizations, election integrity advocates, and concerned citizens flooded Senate offices with calls demanding movement on the bill. Still, the legislation never reached the finish line.

The explanation offered was procedural.

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Supporters were told there were not enough votes to overcome the Senate filibuster. We were told there were limitations on what could be done under Senate rules. We were told there were other legislative priorities that needed attention first.

The American people have heard enough procedural excuses.

Election integrity is not a secondary issue. It is not a distraction. It is not something that can be postponed until a more convenient time. Confidence in elections forms the foundation of representative government. When citizens lose faith in voter registration systems, voter rolls, and election administration, trust in government itself begins to erode.

The failure of the SAVE Act is especially frustrating because many states continue to operate under systems that rely heavily on self-attestation of citizenship during voter registration. Americans are increasingly asking a simple question: why should proving citizenship be required for countless government services and benefits, but not uniformly required when registering to vote?

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That question deserves an answer.

At CheckMyVote, we believe transparency, accountability, and verification should be the standard, not the exception. We believe voter rolls should be accurate. We believe election records should be auditable. We believe citizens deserve confidence that election laws are being followed and that safeguards exist to protect the integrity of the process.

The SAVE Act would not have solved every election-related concern in America. No single piece of legislation could. But it represented a meaningful step toward addressing one of the most fundamental questions in election administration: who is eligible to vote.

Unfortunately, Washington chose inaction.

That does not mean the work stops.

If Congress will not act, states must continue pursuing election integrity reforms. Citizens must continue demanding transparency. Election data must continue to be scrutinized. Voter rolls must continue to be examined. Accountability cannot depend on a single bill in Washington.

The mission of CheckMyVote remains unchanged.

We will continue providing citizens with tools to examine voter registration data, monitor election records, and increase transparency at the local level. We will continue advocating for election systems that earn public trust through verification rather than assumptions.

The SAVE Act may have failed.

But the fight for election integrity has not.

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What You Can Do

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The American people deserve secure elections.

They deserve transparency.

And they deserve leaders willing to make election integrity a priority.