In a landmark 6–3 decision, the United States Supreme Court has reaffirmed a principle that should never have been controversial in the first place:

The Constitution does not permit the government to sort citizens by race.

In Louisiana v. Callais (April 29, 2026), the Court struck down Louisiana’s 2024 congressional map after determining that the state’s creation of a second majority-Black district was not about fair representation, but about race dominating the process. The ruling makes clear that even when framed as compliance with the Voting Rights Act, racial line-drawing cannot override constitutional protections.

This is not a rollback of civil rights.

It is a restoration of them.

When “Compliance” Becomes Constitutional Violation

Louisiana did not draw its new map voluntarily. It did so under pressure from litigation claiming the state needed to create an additional majority-minority district under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The result was a district so irregular in shape that it immediately raised red flags. It stretched across the state, connecting distant populations not by geography, shared community, or economic ties, but by race.

That is the key issue.

Not representation.

Not fairness.

Race.

The Supreme Court examined that reality and concluded what should be obvious: when race becomes the primary factor driving political boundaries, the Constitution is violated.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, applied strict scrutiny — the highest legal standard, and found that Louisiana’s map failed. The state could not justify why race needed to dominate over traditional districting principles like compactness, contiguity, and respect for political subdivisions.

In other words:

The government cannot claim to protect voters while reducing them to racial categories.